StockNews.com Upgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to “Buy”

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.94. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,874,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in New Relic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

