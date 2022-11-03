StockNews.com Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POOL. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $295.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

