StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39.

Insider Transactions at StorageVault Canada

About StorageVault Canada

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$367,746.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,988.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

