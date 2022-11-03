STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

