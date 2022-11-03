Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Stryker Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stryker by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 134,500.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 211,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

