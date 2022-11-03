Susquehanna Bancshares Trims NOV (NYSE:NOV) Target Price to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.24 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NOV

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

