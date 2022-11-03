Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 153

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 147 to SEK 153 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 178.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at SEK 14.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52-week high of SEK 23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

