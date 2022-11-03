Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $82.58 and last traded at $83.36. 15,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,683,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.
Specifically, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sysco by 397.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 99,328 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Sysco by 1.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 118.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
