Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tapestry Stock Performance
TPR stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Featured Stories
