TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,628 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 12.1% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 163,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 15.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $60.11 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

