TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,070 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 807.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $321.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.88. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $328.10.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.