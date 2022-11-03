TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71,636 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 223.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

