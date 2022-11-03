TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $80,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 3.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $148.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

