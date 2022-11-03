TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.86 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Edison International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Edison International by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

EIX opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

