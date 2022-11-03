TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Boise Cascade worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

