TD Securities Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$230.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYDGF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 5.6 %

BYDGF opened at $149.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $195.43.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

