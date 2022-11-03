TD Securities Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$136.08.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$125.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$145.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.97.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,492,303.79.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

