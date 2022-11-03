TD Securities Cuts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to C$29.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Canfor Stock Performance

CFPZF stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Canfor has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

