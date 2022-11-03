TD Securities Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$5.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$4.60 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.55 and a one year high of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.19. The firm has a market cap of C$300.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

