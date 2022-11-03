Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.07.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$41.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.80. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

