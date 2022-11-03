Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $208.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $369.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

