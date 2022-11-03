Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 26 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.08.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

TLSNY stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.