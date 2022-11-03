Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.65.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

TER opened at $79.44 on Monday. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

