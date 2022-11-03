Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of TEX opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

