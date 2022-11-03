TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$158.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.08.
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$125.25 on Monday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$145.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
