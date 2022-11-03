TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$145.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.08.
TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %
TFII opened at C$125.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$145.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.97.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
