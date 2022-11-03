The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AES were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,322,000 after buying an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,728,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 980,666 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

