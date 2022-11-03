The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.21% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

