The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.