The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.