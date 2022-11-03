The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

