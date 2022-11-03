The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $179.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Trading Down 4.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $135.79 on Monday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

