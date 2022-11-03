The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,846,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.