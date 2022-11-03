The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Toro worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Toro by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.