The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,268 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 707.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.