Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 320,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $490.98 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.31 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.51. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,583 shares of company stock worth $25,845,100 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

