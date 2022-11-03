Tim Scholefield Acquires 2,600 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($6,914.09).

Tim Scholefield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tim Scholefield purchased 2,200 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,016 ($5,799.51).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:ATT opened at GBX 225 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.62. The company has a market cap of £919.71 million and a P/E ratio of 394.74. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 373.50 ($4.32).

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.