Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,642 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,657. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

