TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up to $170.14

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.14, but opened at $182.67. TopBuild shares last traded at $161.46, with a volume of 994 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.11.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 31.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 18.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TopBuild by 47.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 33.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.