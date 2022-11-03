Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $3.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

