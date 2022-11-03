Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £35,766.76 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Ofer Druker sold 9,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £35,766.76 ($41,353.64).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ofer Druker sold 12,526 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.69), for a total transaction of £50,855.56 ($58,799.35).

Tremor International Stock Down 3.7 %

TRMR opened at GBX 336.20 ($3.89) on Thursday. Tremor International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 824 ($9.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 390.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.31.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

