Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 175

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.02) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBOX. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.18) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.40 ($2.47).

LON BBOX opened at GBX 141.70 ($1.64) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.80 ($2.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.31.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

