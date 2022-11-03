Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $296.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.03 and a 200-day moving average of $359.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.45 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.36.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

