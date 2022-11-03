Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.