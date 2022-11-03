UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($197.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($235.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €131.02 ($131.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 52 week high of €196.02 ($196.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €137.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €141.44.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.