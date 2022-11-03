UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam increased its position in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 2.6 %

UGI stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

