Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 244.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,901 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE:U opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

