Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Acquires $30,510.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on UVE. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.