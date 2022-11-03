Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target Lowered to €24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UMGNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($29.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC downgraded Universal Music Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Music Group from €30.00 ($30.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of OTC:UMGNF opened at $19.25 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

