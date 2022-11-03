Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

